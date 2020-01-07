Alton Area Optimist Club recognizes Students of the Month

Optimist Club

Alex Macias of Alton Middle School and Ziyah Foster of Gilson Brown Elementary School are the Alton Area Optimist Club’s Students of the Month for December.

The club gives a $25 gift card to each student as well as a $25 donation to a nonprofit organization of the student’s choice.

Alex Macias is the son of Barry and Maria Macias of Godfrey. He is a seventh-grade high honor roll student at Alton Middle School. He is an outstanding student and always has a smile on his face. He works hard in class and puts forth his best effort. Alex is a talented athlete who plays basketball and runs track. This year he represented Alton Middle School in cross country at state. Alex is a true leader and the definition of a team player. He has a positive attitude and is a wonderful role model.

Ziyah Foster is the granddaughter of Dana Clinton of Alton. She is a first-grade student at Gilson Brown Elementary School. Ziyah is a symbol of optimism in many ways. She loves school and is extremely motivated to learn. She enjoys reading and math and works hard in both subjects. She is kind, considerate, loving, and happy. She is very involved in her church, Union Baptist Church, and aspires to play the keyboard one day.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth-oriented community service organization that has been in existence for more than 60 years in the Riverbend. The club sponsors youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The club is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Its biggest activity is the bestowing of college or trade school scholarships to high school students each year.

