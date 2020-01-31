Alton Area Optimist Club recognizes Students of the Month

Optimist Club

Lucy Rose of Alton Middle School and Benjamin Alexander of Eunice Smith Elementary School are the Alton Area Optimist Club’s Students of the Month for January.

The club gives a $25 gift card to each student as well as a $25 donation to a nonprofit organization of the student’s choice.

Lucy is the daughter of Sarah Rose of Alton and Joshua Rose of Godfrey. She is a sixth-grade student at Alton Middle School. She is known for her outstanding academic achievement at Alton Middle School. She is an active member of the Drama Club, was a cheerleader for football season and serves as a student ambassador in her science class. She is a role model for her peers and is energetic and enthusiastic about her learning. Both in and out of the classroom, she is highly motivated, willing to help others, and continually spreading happiness wherever she goes.

Benjamin is the son of Christopher Alexander and Katherine McMillen of Alton. He is passionate about learning and always does his best. He is a leader in the classroom and a wonderful example of a star student. He frequently compliments others. Outside of school, he enjoys playing outside with his brother and playing Nintendo. He strives to be a teacher to teach children how to do math and spelling.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth-oriented community service organization that has been in existence for more than 60 years in the Riverbend. The club sponsors various youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. It is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Its biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to area high school students each year.

