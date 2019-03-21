Ameren Illinois helps customers with bills

Ameren Illinois teamed with two Metro East organizations this week to help income-eligible customers reduce their energy bills.

One-time bill payment grants of up to $150 were provided to approximately 1,100 customers at events in East St. Louis (St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department partnership) and Collinsville (Madison County Community Development partnership).

Ameren Illinois advisers were on hand to discuss bill payment options and energy efficiency strategies. Each attendee received a free kit containing energy-saving products, such as LED bulbs, a faucet aerator, high efficiency shower head, and a smart power strip.

“We understand that keeping up with energy bills can be a challenge,” said Richard J. Mark, president and chairman of Ameren Illinois. “Over the past two days, we were able to offer our customers some immediate financial relief, as well as recommendations for managing their energy usage and costs moving forward.”

Ameren Illinois encourages customers who may have fallen behind on their electric or natural gas bills to call the company’s customer care team at (800) 755-5000.

