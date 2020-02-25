Autopsy of inmate inconclusive, Nonn says

× Expand Photo by Andrew Richards The Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that an autopsy has been performed as part of an investigation surrounding the death of Madison County Jail inmate, Elissa A. Lindhorst, 28, of Glen Carbon, who was transferred from the Madison County Jail in cardiac arrest on Monday after being discovered unresponsive by jail staff at 7:40 a.m. She was later pronounced dead at Anderson Hospital in Maryville at 8:30 a.m.

The autopsy conducted Tuesday revealed no immediate cause of death. No evidence of trauma was discovered Further tests including microscopic tissue examination and toxicological (alcohol and drug) studies will be performed.

The investigation of this death continues by the Illinois State Police, Division of Criminal Investigation and Division of Forensic Services, Bureau of Crime Scene Services and the Coroner’s Office.

Funeral arrangements were pending Tuesday afternoon, under the direction of Weber & Rodney Funeral Home of Edwardsville.