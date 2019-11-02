BOYS SOCCER: Runner-up Explorers

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Marquette Catholic seniors Aaron Boulch, Joseph Guehlstorf, Noah McClintock and Drew Whitelaw pose with the second-place trophy after the Explorers lost to Chicago University 2-1 in the Class 1A state championship match on Saturday at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

EAST PEORIA -- The Marquette Catholic boys soccer team was setting its sights on celebrating its third state championship on Saturday when it faced the Chicago University High Maroons in the finals at EastSide Centre.

But the Maroons had other ideas.

University High captured its first state championship in program history after coming from behind to beat the Explorers 2-1. The Maroons, playing in their first state tournament, finished their season at 22-3-2.

Marquette wrapped up its season at 19-4-5 and had its seven-match winning streak snapped. The Alton school advanced to the title match after knocking off Quincy Notre Dame 3-2 in the semifinals on Friday.

"We got a lot to go home and reflect upon as far as where we ended up and how we were successful this season because we truly were," first-year Marquette coach Tim Gould said.

The Explorers lost their first state championship match in program history after coming out on top in 2012 and 2017. They're 5-1 all-time in state tournament play.

"We really respect Marquette," University High coach Josh Potter said. "They played with class. Their coaching staff was amazing and played the entire game and fought really hard."

University High, located on Chicago's South Side, had won 14 regional championships in program history before making its big state championship run this year. The Maroons advanced to the title match by beating North Shore Country Day 3-0 in the semifinals. They ended their season with a 12-match winning streak after topping the Explorers.

Marquette freshman Myles Paniagua gave his team a 1-0 lead after scoring a goal with 23 minutes left in the first half. It was his fourth goal of the season and his first since Oct. 15.

"It was at the right place at the right time," Gould said. "He's a kid who works his tail off. He's a really talented player. He was on the varsity from day one for a reason. I had it in my mind that he was going to get a big one at some point in the playoffs for us."

University High came back to tie it at 1-1 with a goal from Stanley Shapiro with 19 minutes to go in the match. It was Shapiro’s second goal of the year.

Alexandre Bal broke the tie with an unassisted goal with 8:50 remaining. It was his 15th goal of the season.

University High outshot the Explorers 11-6.

“In that first goal, our guys were just confident,” Potter said. “They played the way they’ve been playing all season. When we were knocking on the door, they didn’t get discouraged by missing chances. Stanley Shapiro stepped up in a big way, putting into the side netting. When that happened, I knew the pressure was going to be off (of us) and we would be able to open the floodgates and the game would open up a little bit.”

Seven Marquette seniors played their last prep soccer match on Saturday. They were Aaron Boulch, Joseph Guehlstorf, Drew Whitelaw, Noah McClintock, Nick LaFata, Brett Terry and Luke Atchinson. All of them played on the 2017 state championship team.

"It's really tough," McClintock said. "Our season has been the fact that we've gone down and have come back against a lot of teams. So for a team to come back against us hurts us in a different way. It's heartbreaking."

Boulch, who earned all-state honors this year, played both state tournament matches with a torn meniscus he suffered in the Explorers' 1-0 win over Riverton/Tri-City in the Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional finals on Oct. 25.

McClintock helped the Explorers reach the championship match by scoring the game-winning penalty kick goal against Quincy Notre Dame. Marquette outscored QND 3-2 in PKs.

A reception for the Explorers is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at the Marquette Catholic gymnasium and Commons.