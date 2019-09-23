Bristow joins in diaper drive

Monica J.Bristow Bristow

To help bring more attention to the issue during Diaper Need Awareness Week, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) is joining fellow Metro East legislators in collecting diapers the week of Sept. 23 for donation to Soup-and-Share, a local organization serving families in need.

“When we think about items to donate to help families in need, it can be easy to forget the need for clean diapers for infants and toddlers,” Bristow said. “In the United States, one in three families struggle to provide dry, clean diapers for their children.”

Over the summer, Bristow collected food and clothing in her office to help families. She is now joining six other area legislators in collecting diapers in observance of national Diaper Need Awareness week, Sept. 23-29. Residents are encouraged to drop off diapers for infants and young children at her constituent service office, 102 W. Ninth St., Suite 104, in Alton. The products collected will be donated to Soup-and-Share in Madison to help launch a diaper bank for families across Madison County and the Metro East.

“I am proud to work with our legislators to help Soup-and-Share launch their diaper bank and to help support an organization that does so much great work for many families across our county,” Bristow said. “One of the strongest values that we all share is ensuring care for our infants and young children, and Soup-and-Share’s diaper bank will be working to help young families provide a basic need for their infants.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter