Bristow to meet constituents at Granite City café

Monica J.Bristow Bristow

As part of her continuing outreach into Riverbend communities, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) will host a Coffee Shop Stop from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at Petri Café, 1416 20th St. in Granite City.

“As the legislative session continues, there have been a lot of different bills filed and debated that residents may be concerned with,” Bristow said. “These coffee shop stops are a great way for residents of the district to meet personally and discuss face to face any issues or concerns about different pieces of legislation that may potentially affect them or our communities.”

Bristow will also host a free Jobs Fair in Granite City with state Reps. Katie Stuart and Jay Hoffman and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Granite City Township Center, 2060 Delmar Ave. in Granite City. Attendees are encouraged to bring a copy of their most up-to-date resumé or curriculum vitae.

“In Springfield, I have made it my mission to support legislation that helps protect our small businesses and provides job creators with the tools they need to expand and grow,” Bristow said. “I look forward to talking to more residents about issues they may face at my Coffee Stop Shop or our Jobs Fair and how we can put more people in Illinois back to work.”

All of Bristow’s events are free and open to the public. For questions or concerns, contact her constituent services office at (618) 465-5900 or email RepMBristow@gmail.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter