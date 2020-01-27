COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wright scores 18 in Cougars' narrow loss to UT Martin

× Expand Shamar Wright

Shamar Wright scored a season-high 18 points Saturday for the SIUE men's basketball team, but UT Martin shaded the Cougars 79-76 at the First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center.

The Skyhawks made four free throws in the final 59 seconds to secure the narrow Ohio Valley Conference win, their fifth consecutive victory at SIUE. The Cougars, meanwhile, came up empty – two missed shots and a turnover – in their final three possessions.

"We had a little hesitation with some of our aggressiveness at the end of the game," SIUE head coach Brian Barone said. "And they (Skyhawks) hit their last couple of shots and we didn't hit our shots."

While UT Martin improved to 6-13 and 2-6, SIUE dropped to 5-16 and 2-6.

Both teams used scorching shooting to boost their causes in the seesaw game. SIUE made 29 of 54 shots, including 9 of 25 from 3-point land. UT Martin hit on 26 of 55 field-goal attempts, including 11 of 26 on 3-point shots. So the two teams combined for 20 treys in 51 tries.

"It was one of those games when we would hit a 3-pointer and then they would hit a 3-pointer," Barone said. "But there were little things and plays near the end of the game that made a difference."

Wright sought to be the Cougars' difference-maker. The 6-foot, 7-inch freshman from Murrieta, Calif., hit 6 of 10 shots, made one 3-pointer, sank all five of his free throws and collected five rebounds and three assists.

"I felt comfortable and I was in spots where my teammates could get me the ball," the left-handed shooting Wright said. "It was probably my best game of the year.

"What I try to do is crash the glass, play my game and not try to force it," Wright added.

Teammates Mike Adewunmi and Brandon Jackson added to the Cougars' firepower with 15 and 14 points respectively. Adewunmi made all five of his shots, including a trio of 3-pointers. He also converted both of his foul shots. Jackson hit six of seven shots and converted two free throws. And Cam Williams provided 10 points and supplied sturdy defense.

During one stretch in the second half, the Cougars connected on eight consecutive shots and Adewunmi hit four of them. Jackson also made his first six shots. SIUE led 64-55 midway through the second half, but UT Martin went on a 12-2 binge to grab a 67-66 lead with 5:20 remaining. The outcome wasn't decided until the Cougars missed the final shot of the game.

"The effort is there," Barone said of the Cougars. "Our record doesn't show it, but we have come so far in what we are establishing with the program. It's not fun now, but I will continue to let the players know how much I believe in them."

Wright stirred the Cougars in the first half as they built a 40-33 advantage by the break. Wright collected 10 points, four rebounds and three steals. SIUE made 16 of 30 shots, including 4 of 11 from 3-point range.

Quintin Dove's 18 points were best for UT Martin, which had four players scored in double figures. The Skyhawks outrebounded the Cougars 31-27 and made eight turnovers, four fewer than SIUE.

The Cougars hit the road for games at OVC co-leaders Austin Peay on Thursday and Murray State (Saturday, Feb. 1) before coming home to face Morehead State at 7 p.m. on Feb. 6. Eastern Kentucky also visits SIUE at 3:30 Feb. 8.

