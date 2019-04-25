COLLEGE SOFTBALL: SIUE overpowers Morehead State in doubleheader sweep

× Expand Reagan Curtis

SIUE softball gained a road doubleheader sweep Wednesday, besting Ohio Valley Conference rival Morehead State 8-2 and 12-4 in six innings.

The victories give SIUE a .500 record in OVC play at 7-7. The .500 mark vaults the Cougars into a three-way tie for sixth place in the OVC with Belmont and UT Martin, who both are 8-8. SIUE is now 15-20 overall.

Morehead State dropped to 0-14 in OVC play and 2-33 overall.

Corrina Rivas picked up the win in both games and both in relief of starting pitchers Emily Ingles and Bianca Vozenilek. Rivas improved to 8-9 overall.

“We worked a lot this week on focusing on the pitch and not the outcome,” SIUE interim head coach Jessica Jones said. “She did a good job of working her pitches rather than worrying about the batter.”

Wednesday’s games were more about the Cougars’ offense, which collected 24 hits in the doubleheader. SIUE also scored in nine of 13 innings played. The games were delayed nearly four hours from the start time because of field conditions.

Jones said her team battled through the changes.

“Our kids were ready to play, and it was so long,” Jones said. “They were making adjustments from at-bat to at-bat and were being students of the game. It is part of our sport, unfortunately, that we have some curve balls thrown our way. They did a great job of staying focused.”

SIUE never trailed Wednesday, beginning with two runs in the second inning of game one. Sammie Ofoia walked and was replaced by pinch runner Janie Smith. After Smith’s 12th stolen base of the season, Bailley Concatto ripped a first-pitch single to right field to drive home Smith. Concatto moved to second on a passed ball followed by a single by Conner Cutright.

Reagan Curtis provided the big bat of game one with a triple off the top of the fence in left field. She later homered to left field in the sixth inning.

“She (Curtis) had to work on being patient,” Jones said. “She was fighting that battle the whole time.”

Game two was more of the same for the Cougars. SIUE jumped out early with three runs in the first off RBIs hits from Zoe Schafer, Alyssa Heren and Concatto.

In the fourth inning, SIUE muscled up for three home runs. Abby Marlow got it started with a two-run homer to center field that scored Cutright, who had doubled. Alana Cobb-Adams and Schafer later hit back-to-back home runs. Cobb-Adams’ blast was to right center. Schafer hit her team-leading sixth home run down the left field line. That also was the 20th of her career, becoming the sixth player in school history to accomplish the feat.

“We were working on squaring up the ball and hitting the middle of the ball, trying to move runners along,” said Cobb-Adams, who hit her first homer of the season and third of her career.

SIUE now will return home for four more OVC games this weekend beginning with a 2 p.m. doubleheader Friday against Tennessee State and a 1 p.m. doubleheader Sunday against Belmont. Sunday’s game features Senior Day for Alyssa Heren and Janie Smith.

