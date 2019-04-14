COLLEGE TENNIS: Murray State downs SIUE 5-2

× Expand Alina Munteanu

SIUE women's tennis picked up a pair of singles victories Friday but couldn't overcome Murray State in a 5-2 loss at the SIUE Tennis Courts.

SIUE's Alina Munteanu bested Claire Chang 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles. Ann-Christine Link defeated Anja Locarevi at No. 5 singles 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

"It wasn't the result we wanted, but I love this team," SIUE Head Coach Adam Albertsen said. "We came out and fought like crazy in every match and really made a strong Murray State team work."

The Cougars dropped to 6-11 overall and 1-4 in Ohio Valley Conference play. Murray State improved to 11-7 overall and 5-1 in OVC action.

Albertsen said the Cougars have shown continued improvement this season as they get set for Senior Day Saturday morning against Austin Peay. Match time for the regular season home finale is at 11.

"I have seen a lot of growth in this team, and we look to keep this going into our upcoming matches," he added.

