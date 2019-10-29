Cross country runner Kassidy Dexheimer is Prairie Farms Dairy Student-Athlete of the Week

Dexheimer

SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week’s honoree is SIUE women’s cross country runner, Kassidy Dexheimer. The junior from Washington, Ill., is majoring in nursing and holds a 3.885 grade point average.

Dexheimer recently recorded a personal best time at the Bradley Pink Classic. She finished 32nd with a time of 22:38.

SIUE cross-country will be back in action on Saturday in the Ohio Valley Conference Championship at SIUE.

