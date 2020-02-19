Daiber calls for ethics investigation of Prenzler and Hulme

Daiber

The ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit filed by former Madison County employee Kristen Poshard has taken an unusual and expensive turn, according to Madison County Board chairman candidate Bob Daiber.

Poshard is suing the county for its failure to protect her from Phil Chapman, a Republican County Board member, who is alleged to have made unwanted sexual advances and comments directed at Poshard. Chapman is suing Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler and Madison County Administrator Doug Hulme for what Chapman claims is the illegal release of documents and materials related to the investigation of Chapman’s conduct. Chapman alleges Prenzler and Hulme had access to the confidential document, the Hackett report, because of their positions and that they abused their power.

Daiber is requesting the County Board’s Judiciary Committee launch an ethics investigation regarding the allegations made by Chapman.

“If there are facts which support Mr. Chapman’s allegations against Prenzler and Hulme, then there are clear ethics violations which must be immediately reviewed,” he said. “If the investigation proves Chapman’s allegations are true, then disciplinary action must be considered.

Leaking county information is inappropriate and violates ethical standards by which public officials should adhere, Daiber said.

“This is a very serious matter that should be addressed for the concern of the citizens of Madison County in the operation of county government,” Daiber said. “What is especially troubling is Chapman’s allegation that Prenzler and Hulme acted vindictively to try and force his resignation as an elected official. Personnel files and investigations are to be kept confidential to protect the accuser, the accused, and Madison County. Prenzler has taken a bad situation and made it much worse, especially for Madison County taxpayers.”

The Madison County Judiciary Committee has undertaken other ethics reviews in recent years. Daiber is calling upon the committee to put politics aside and get to the bottom of these troubling allegations regarding the conduct of Prenzler and Hulme.

