Dale Chapman out

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated.

The Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees on Tuesday voted to approve a separation agreement for President Dale Chapman by a unanimous vote.

The board named Vice President of Administration Lori Artis interim president.

Last October, the Board of Trustees voted not to renew Chapman's contract following a spirited meeting that saw an overwhelming number of residents, community leaders, and current and former students speak out in support of the college's president.

Longtime trustees Dwight Werts, Brenda McCain and Robert Watson voted in favor of the contract renewal, while newer trustees David Heyen, Julie Johnson, Charles Hanfelder and Kevin Rust voted to oust Chapman, who has served for more than 25 years at the Godfrey-based college, in the summer of 2020.

The RiverBend Growth Association Board of Trustees released a statement in support of Chapman prior to the October meeting.

“Dr. Chapman has been a catalyst for L&C’s growth, including significant educational program expansions while impacting businesses, civic organizations and residents in the region through training and job creation,” the letter states. “In fiscal year 2015, L&C’s tax levy rate was 0.7043 percent, and under the recommendation of Dr. Chapman, in fiscal year 2018 the rate was dropped to 0.6776. The operating budget of L&C during fiscal year 2015 was roughly $34 million, but for fiscal year 2018 the operating budget decreased to $32 million.”

The trustees who voted against the contract renewal have previously referenced Chapman’s salary as an issue, along with efforts to rein in college finances.