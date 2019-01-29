Edwardsville Police Department offers citizens academy

Edwardsville Police Department

The Edwardsville Police Department is accepting applications for the Fall Edwardsville Citizen’s Police Academy and would like to extend an invitation to those interested in learning about constitutional law, rights of citizens, and the duties of law-enforcement officers.

The purpose of this academy is to strengthen the positive relationship between the members of the Edwardsville Police Department, and the citizens they serve. This academy gives participants a chance to learn certain aspects of law enforcement through a “hands on” learning environment. Academy sessions will include tours, demonstrations, and practical exercises that will allow participants to experience life from a police officer’s point of view. The academy is a 10 week course from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays; the first session will start Feb. 28. Topics to be covered include:

• Law review

• Traffic/DUI enforcement

• Use of force, excited delirium, crisis intervention

• Firearms familiarization

• Force on force/active shooter hands-on exercise

• Drug trends and identification

• Crime scene investigation with hands-on exercise

• Computer crimes and identity theft

• Juvenile law and trends

• Four-hour ride-along

The academy is presented to adults, 21 and older, and will be limited to 20 participants. Residency is not a requirement to participate in the academy. A $25 registration fee will be required for each participant who applies.

If you would like to enroll in the City of Edwardsville Citizens Police Academy, visit cityofedwardsville.com/police to download an application.

Some portions may require physical activity. The department and staff will work to make reasonable accommodation to individuals with special needs, but cannot guarantee participation in all activities.

For more information, contact Sgt. Matt Breihan at (618) 656-2131, ext. 151; mbreihan@cityofedwardsville.com; 333 S. Main St., P.O. Box 336, Edwardsville, IL 62025-0336.

