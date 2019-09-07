‘Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew’ on Tap for Sept. 7

ALTON, IL -- The Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary will hold its annual “Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew” (GOBBOB) fund-raiser from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Loading Dock, 400 Front St. in Grafton, Ill.

Enjoy beautiful views of the Mississippi River while sampling delicious foods, as well as wine and beer tasting, from more than 25 area restaurants and wineries.

"We greatly appreciate all those businesses that have been affected by the flood this year and have continued to support this event,” said Meg Johnson, lead organizer for GOGBOB. “We encourage everyone to support them.”

The Auxiliary supports various other hospital projects, including education, hospital equipment, and help for people who can’t afford their prescriptions. The money made from the 2019 GOGBOB will go toward purchasing special Staxi wheelchairs for the registration area.

Tickets for GOGBOB are $30 in advance and are available online at www.brownpapertickets.com.

Enter “Girls on Grapes” under “Find an Event.” You must be 21 to attend.

Tickets sold in advance can be picked up at 11 a.m. the day of the event, with entrance still at noon.

For more information, call 618-463-7872.

Staxi wheelchairs, which will be purchased with funds raised by GOGBOB, deliver safe, secure and quiet patient transportation.