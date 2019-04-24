‘Staying Home Alone’ Class

to Google Calendar - ‘Staying Home Alone’ Class - 2019-04-24 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - ‘Staying Home Alone’ Class - 2019-04-24 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ‘Staying Home Alone’ Class - 2019-04-24 18:30:00 iCalendar - ‘Staying Home Alone’ Class - 2019-04-24 18:30:00

Alton Memorial Hospital 1 Memorial Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002

Staying Home Alone’ Class at AMH on April 24

ALTON, IL -- Alton Memorial Hospital will serve as host to “Staying Home Alone” from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24.

Pre-registration is required. Call 314-454-5437 or 800-678-5437, or register online at stlouischildrens.org/registration.

This 90-minute class is designed for parents and children to attend together. Taught by an instructor from St. Louis Children’s Hospital, this class will help parents and children determine the child’s readiness — physically, mentally, socially and emotionally – to stay home alone.

 The course includes three workbooks and the cost is $25 per family.

Info

Alton Memorial Hospital 1 Memorial Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Class
800-678-5437
to Google Calendar - ‘Staying Home Alone’ Class - 2019-04-24 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - ‘Staying Home Alone’ Class - 2019-04-24 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ‘Staying Home Alone’ Class - 2019-04-24 18:30:00 iCalendar - ‘Staying Home Alone’ Class - 2019-04-24 18:30:00