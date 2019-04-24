‘Staying Home Alone’ Class at AMH on April 24

ALTON, IL -- Alton Memorial Hospital will serve as host to “Staying Home Alone” from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24.

Pre-registration is required. Call 314-454-5437 or 800-678-5437, or register online at stlouischildrens.org/registration.

This 90-minute class is designed for parents and children to attend together. Taught by an instructor from St. Louis Children’s Hospital, this class will help parents and children determine the child’s readiness — physically, mentally, socially and emotionally – to stay home alone.

The course includes three workbooks and the cost is $25 per family.