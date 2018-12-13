“Bikes, Balls and Barbies” 10,000 Toys for Girls and Boys! to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children – St. Louis
Sam's Club-Glen Carbon 5 Illini Drive, Glen Carbon, Illinois 62034
For the third consecutive year, Bud and Broadway will be collecting “Bikes, Balls and Barbies” 10,000 Toys for Girls and Boys! to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children – St. Louis.
Bud and Broadway – along with the New Country 92.3 Home Team - will collect toys on December 13th and 14th at the following area Sam’s Club locations, in order to bring joy (and toys!) to kids at Shriners Hospitals for Children over Christmas:
Thursday, December 13 Friday, December 14
St. Charles Sam’s Club Crestwood Sam’s Club
2855 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 10248 Big Bend Rd
St Charles, MO 63303 St. Louis, MO 63122
6:00 am – 9:00 am 6:00 am – 9:00 am
Maplewood Sam’s Club South County Sam’s Club
2100 Maplewood Commons 4512 Lemay Ferry Rd
Maplewood, MO 63143 St. Louis, MO 63129
11:00 am – 1:00 pm 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Manchester Sam’s Club Wentzville Sam’s Club
13455 Manchester Rd 3055 Bear Creek Dr
St. Louis, MO 63131 Wentzville, MO 63385
3:00 pm – 6:00 pm 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm
*With Kelly from Arnold!
Glen Carbon, IL Sam’s Club
5 Illini Dr
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
3:00 pm – 6:00 pm
St. Louisans who can’t make it to the toy drive dates/locations can donate funds towards the purchase of toys and goodies: http://donate.lovetotherescue.org/WIL
After the week’s collection efforts, all toy donations will then be delivered to Shriner’s Hospital by Goodfellas Moving Company.
For more information on this special New Country 92.3’s Bud and Broadway “Bikes, Balls and Barbies” 10,000 Toys for Girls and Boys! toy drive campaign – please contact program director Scott Roddy at SRoddy@HubbardRadio.com.
The public can also listen to “Bud and Broadway” weekday mornings from 5:00 to 9:00 AM on New Country 92.3, for updates and news about the “Bikes, Balls, and Barbies” 10,000 Toys for Girls & Boys Benefit Toy Drive.