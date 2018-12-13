For the third consecutive year, Bud and Broadway will be collecting “Bikes, Balls and Barbies” 10,000 Toys for Girls and Boys! to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children – St. Louis.

Bud and Broadway – along with the New Country 92.3 Home Team - will collect toys on December 13th and 14th at the following area Sam’s Club locations, in order to bring joy (and toys!) to kids at Shriners Hospitals for Children over Christmas:

Thursday, December 13 Friday, December 14

St. Charles Sam’s Club Crestwood Sam’s Club

2855 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 10248 Big Bend Rd

St Charles, MO 63303 St. Louis, MO 63122

6:00 am – 9:00 am 6:00 am – 9:00 am

Maplewood Sam’s Club South County Sam’s Club

2100 Maplewood Commons 4512 Lemay Ferry Rd

Maplewood, MO 63143 St. Louis, MO 63129

11:00 am – 1:00 pm 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Manchester Sam’s Club Wentzville Sam’s Club

13455 Manchester Rd 3055 Bear Creek Dr

St. Louis, MO 63131 Wentzville, MO 63385

3:00 pm – 6:00 pm 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

*With Kelly from Arnold!

Glen Carbon, IL Sam’s Club

5 Illini Dr

Glen Carbon, IL 62034

3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

St. Louisans who can’t make it to the toy drive dates/locations can donate funds towards the purchase of toys and goodies: http://donate.lovetotherescue.org/WIL

After the week’s collection efforts, all toy donations will then be delivered to Shriner’s Hospital by Goodfellas Moving Company.

For more information on this special New Country 92.3’s Bud and Broadway “Bikes, Balls and Barbies” 10,000 Toys for Girls and Boys! toy drive campaign – please contact program director Scott Roddy at SRoddy@HubbardRadio.com.

The public can also listen to “Bud and Broadway” weekday mornings from 5:00 to 9:00 AM on New Country 92.3, for updates and news about the “Bikes, Balls, and Barbies” 10,000 Toys for Girls & Boys Benefit Toy Drive.