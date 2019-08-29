ALTON – YWCA ANNOUNCES COFFEE TALK ON FINDING BALANCE

YWCA is concerned about women’s health and daily self-care. Mental and emotional health is something that every woman should be aware of and practice each day. It affects how you feel and how you adjust to events that occur in your life. Due to demanding schedules and putting others first, women do not allow themselves time to focus on their health and well-being. Society has placed a “stigma” on having mental and emotional issues causing women to become hesitant about seeking help. YWCA plans to break the stigma and provide women with the resources that are available to them.

Recent Coffee Talks that we have had have focused on depression and self-harm and healthy eating and cooking. YWCA of Alton aims to open the conversation on these and other relevant topics to the public through a series of “Coffee Talks”. YWCA invites the community to attend the third in 2019 “Coffee Talk on Daily Self-Care and Finding Balance” on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 6:30 pm.

YWCA has invited Sherry McCrady, MA in Psychology Counseling, to be our guest speaker for this event. Sherry is the founder and owner of Luminous Life Coaching. Sherry is a well-known and respected member of the community who will be giving a presentation focusing on mindfulness and teaching ways to go about setting the tone for the day. “Often times people get so caught up in the day that they forget to take a moment to breathe” says Sherry. She will be providing us with information about the importance of celebrating success. Following the presentation Sherry will be available for answering questions.

YWCA of Alton’s goal is to provide a safe setting for the community to learn about finding balance by reaching out to the community members by providing information, an opportunity for discussion and learn about various services available to address daily self-care. Dorothy Hummel, Executive Director of YWCA, promises more Coffee Talks throughout the upcoming year including Coffee Talks on Sickle Cell Disease, Dating Violence, Self-Defense, Preventative Care for Women, Parenting Skills 101, and Substance Abuse.

Coffee and light refreshments will be served. Persons interested in this program are requested to confirm attendance by contacting YWCA at 618.465.7774. YWCA is located at 304 E. Third St., Alton, IL.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by Ameren Illinois, IlliniCare Health, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery and Simmons Hanley Conroy, a national law firm.