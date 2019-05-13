“Explore Kayaking Fun in Metroeast”

Come to the Sierra Club Speaker Series on Monday May 13th and learn all about kayaking! We will touch on recreational kayaking, sea kayaking, and whitewater.

We will have kayaks and all of the gear used by performance kayaker's when out on the sea or in rapids. We will talk about the local kayaking clubs in the region, the trips they go on, and the clinics they offer for those that might be interested in the sport. We will talk about the local places to go kayaking whether you want big water or simply a lazy stream.

Come join us May 13, 2019, from 7:30 – 9 PM at the Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton, 400 Landmarks Blvd. 62002.

Come early around 6:00 PM for dinner and meet the Speaker.

Contact: Chris Krusa on 410-490-5024.