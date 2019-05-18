“Main Street Men Right On ‘Q’”

Main Street United Methodist Men are pleased to announce that their Summer BBQ’s will start this coming Saturday, May 18 at the church at 1400 Main Street; Alton, IL 62002.

The BBQ will take place from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Terry Steward, Men’s Ministry Chairman, said “We had a great season last year and are very excited to begin our BBQ’s for the 2019 season.” Steward remarked, “We consider this to be our Memorial Day Q and would like to offer a special to all of our Veterans (wearing a military hat, shirt, or with a military I.D.).” “All Military customers on May 18 will receive one free meal with the purchase of one.”, said Steward.

Meals consist of a Pork Steak, Bratwurst or Quarter Pound All Beef Hotdog and 3 sides: Baked Beans, Coleslaw, and Potato Salad. A Pork Steak meal is $8.00, Brat meal is $7, and the quarter pound Hot Dog meal is $6. Individual entrees may also be purchased.

Chairman Steward shared, “All of our meats come from the award-winning collection of Hansen Meats in Jerseyville.” He added, “We take a great deal of pride in shopping locally and providing top quality meats for our customers.” Greg Gelzinnis, active member of the Main Street Men’s Ministry said, “Our local weather has been so ‘untypical’ of late, we wanted to make sure that the community knows that our BBQ’s will go on rain or shine.” Gelzinnis added, “If the weather is bad, drive through service will be available under the awning at the main entrance to the church for folks wanting to carry-out, or dining inside the church will be available for those wishing to eat on site.” Main Street’s Directing Pastor, Tim Pate remarked, “The meals the men prepare are second to none, and this is a wonderful form of outreach for our church in the community.” Pastor Pate mentioned with pride, “Main Street has been serving the city of Alton (and has resided in Upper Alton) throughout its’ 200-year history.”

Dates for the rest of the season have been set and will be: Saturday, June 22; Friday, July 26 & Saturday, July 27 (at the Pietown Gospel Music Festival); Saturday, August 17 and Saturday, September 28.

Other than the Music Festival weekend, all BBQ’s will take place at the church at 1400 Main Street. Chairman Steward announced, “We will also be initiating a ‘Frequent Q’ program this year for our regular customers offering them one free meal after the purchase of 5.”

The Main Street Women’s Ministry will also be providing homemade baked items to compliment the meals provided by the men. According to Angel Steward, Chairman of the Women’s Ministry “Funds from the donations made by patrons for our desserts help the women’s ministry continue our outreach efforts.” Mrs. Steward added, “We annually take home-baked items to area shut-ins and provide care packages to the USO at Holiday time.”

Main Street UMC offers 3 services on Sundays with an 8:00 a.m. service at the United Methodist Village, a Contemporary Service at 9:00 a.m. at the Main Campus at 1400 Main Street and a Traditional Service with organ and choir also at the Main Campus.

Main Street is also home to the Encounter Youth Choir which began their 47th Season Easter Sunday at the church.

Additional information on the church and their activities can be found on the church website at mainstreetumc.net.