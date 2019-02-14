“Marking the Mississippi River Watershed”

Sierra Club Speakers’ Series

Watershed Cairns®: Water Marked with Art reveals the connection between land and water and provides an opening for community discussion about fresh water. Since 2011, sculptor Libby Reuter and photographer Joshua Rowan have created more than 150 evocative, large-scale photographic images of found-glass sculptures, or cairns, on the upper Mississippi and Missouri rivers. Watershed Cairns creates digital photographs of site-specific, dream-like glass markers, glowing in highly detailed landscapes and prompting an emotional connection to area wetlands, ponds, streams, and even storm sewers.

The photographic images and cairns are shown in public museums, including the Missouri History Museum; Cedarhurst Center for the Arts, Mt Vernon, Illinois; National Great Rivers Museum and the Jacoby Art Center, Alton, Illinois; and the Audubon Center at Riverlands, West Alton, Missouri; and featured on their website, www.watershedcairns.com.

On January 14, 2019, Libby Reuter will talk about the project and share a few of the Watershed images they have created while following the great rivers from the source of the Mississippi River at Lake Itasca, Minnesota, and from Missouri River’s origin in the Centennial Mountains of Montana to the confluence in West Alton, Missouri, in August 2018.

Come join us January 14, 2018, from 7:30 – 9 PM at the Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton, 400 Landmarks Blvd. 62002. Come early around 6:00 PM for dinner and meet the Speaker. Contact: Chris Krusa on 410-490-5024.