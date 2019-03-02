“Paralympian & National Civility Speaker To Address Ladies Luncheon”

Main Street UMC’s, Team Honduras, is pleased to announce that they will be hosting their 7th Annual Just For Chicks event on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m at the church. “This special fundraiser for the team is a celebration of the ladies in our community,” said Greg Gelzinnis, Team Leader. Gelzinnis added “It will feature ladies oriented vendors like Sazzy Fashions, Rosina’s African Handmade Jewelry, Creative Stained Glass, Scentsy Fragrances, YoMar Baskets, Countryside Gardens, The Bonar Boutique, and Crafts of Passion just to name a few, spa opportunities & chair massage by Fitness for the Soul, homemade soups & salads made by team members, a JC Penney style show of spring and summer fashions, and a wonderful inspirational program presented by Paralympian, Matt Glowacki.” A special treat for this year’s attendees will be luncheon music provided by The Goodies Trio featuring Nancy Lippincott, Jan Marra, and Ellen Martinez. Their playlist will include original songs, country, swing and lots of 3-part harmony.

Chicks VII Guest Speaker, Matt Glowacki, represented the USA as a member of the Paralympic Sitting-Volleyball Team at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, is one of the most requested collegiate speakers in America sharing his civility message to over 1 Million people in the last 10 years, and most recently authored his first book, Able-bodied Like Me (Navigating & Balancing Cultures From The Seat Of My Pants) which will be available at the event. Glowacki shared, “Greg and I have known each other for many years, and when he asked if I would be willing to speak this year at Just For Chicks, I enthusiastically said, Yes.” Glowacki continued, “I am deeply honored to be the first male to be invited to speak to the Just For Chicks’ audience, and hope that all in attendance will be both challenged and inspired by what I have to say. Matt’s theme for his program will be “Nurture Your Nature”, and he will introduce the concept of Disability Privilege and how it impacts his life, and discusses the different groups individuals are all inherently a part of. The message is designed for anyone who is seeking to better understand their own identity within a community through getting to know oneself, and being able to share that with other people.

The Main Street Team will be making their 8th trip this summer. The Team goes to Honduras every other year so that they have an opportunity to raise funds to help offset costs for the trip and to provide the necessary supplies the team needs to do their Mission projects and ministries. Gelzinnis shared, “Our church policy is that everyone commits $500.00 of their own money towards the trip.” “But it has always been on my heart that I don’t want anyone who feels called to Missions to not be able to go because of financial resources,” said Gelzinnis. He continued, “It costs about $2,300.00 per person to go on the trip, and over the years we have done some pretty crazy things to raise the additional $15-$25,000 necessary to cover the additional costs for each team.” Veteran team member, Mike Short recalls, “There is just no end to the things we have done over the years, one time we were asked to provide valet parking for an every 5 year reunion of Litchfield High School graduates.” Short added, “We had cars all over the airport tarmac and were just glad that we didn’t have extra keys or cars at the end of the night.” The team routinely works the holiday festival circuit, selling their 500 pints of homemade apple butter, 1,000 pounds of homemade peanut brittle, and throws in walking tacos, grilled corn on the cob, and some fresh sliced ice cold watermelon for the summertime festivals where they have food booths.

The Team has been involved in numerous projects over the last 14 years from building churches & working on the Mission’s Headquarters building in the capital city of Tegucigalpa, to building stoves and providing “Blessing Baskets” to families in the villages where the team has served. Over the last 2 trips the team has also begun to provide fluoride treatments for the children under the direction of Team Member, Kathy Lipe. Mrs. Lipe remarked, “I had always wanted to do some type of ‘medical project’ as my day-to-day job is in the lab at SLU.” Lipe continued, “When the possibility of doing fluoride treatments was presented to me and Greg gave his approval, I just jumped in with both feet.” “Going from 125 treatments in 2015, to 697 treatments in 2017 and now our 2019 goal of over 1,000, I couldn’t be more proud of our team,” Lipe said with great satisfaction. The team has also hosted a series of knitting workshops for women in several communities under the watchful eye of Team Member, Nancy Steward. “The Knitting Project was two-fold,” said Steward. “It gave the Ladies an excuse to get together for fellowship, and we wanted to give them enough instruction to make some items that they could sell.” Nancy shared, “I have heard recently that several of the ladies in El Paraiso have really been continuing to work on things and are anxious to receive some additional instruction and patterns for items when we return this summer.” Proceeds from Just For Chicks VII will be used to provide the resources necessary to continue these ministry projects.

2019 will be the first trip to Honduras for two former Just For Chicks Vendors, Tina Kelley and Shanarah Finazzo and her daughter, Emma. Mrs. Finazzo remarked, “One of my closest friends went in 2017 with her daughter and they had such a life-changing experience, I just felt like it was something that I wanted to share with my daughter.” Finazzo shared, “Emma and I have been so welcomed by this team and we are really getting excited now…our trip is only 4 months away.” Ms Kelley remarked, “Little did I know when I signed up to be a vendor at last year’s Just For Chicks that I would now be a member of this team.” Kelley added, “God certainly has a way of opening doors and nudging your heart.” The Team will travel to Honduras June 15-30, 2019.

Tickets for the event are now on sale at the church office; 1400 Main Street, on-line at www.mainstreetunc.net, or from Team Members at a cost of $20 per person. Seating will be limited and reservations are encouraged.