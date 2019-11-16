ALTON-- YWCA SCREENING OF THE DOCUMENTARY RIGGED—THE VOTER SUPPRESSION PLAYBOOK

ALTON— YWCA of Alton knows that voting is critical to ensuring a healthy, safe, empowered future for us, our families, and our communities. With that in mind, YWCA of Alton Racial Justice Committee invites the public to attend one of two screenings and discussions of the movie “Rigged—The Voter Suppression Playbook” narrated by actor and activist Jeffrey Wright on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2 pm at Simmons, Hanley, Conroy Law Office Auditorium, #1 Court St., Alton, IL. Rigged follows the recent trajectory of voter suppression in the United States, and identifies a voter suppression playbook, which outlines ways certain players are putting forth a concerted, well-funded effort to disenfranchise voters and maintain power— from purging voter rolls, to Voter ID laws, to “cracking and packing” congressional districts to consolidate power for one group or break up power for another.

After the screening on Saturday, November 16, Debbie Ming-Mendoza, Madison County Clerk, will be in attendance to discuss local elections in Madison County and what efforts are being made to increase voter registration and participation. She will also provide information on local efforts to ensure that local elections are properly run and conducted in a fair manner.

The reviews for this film are excellent. "Rigged is a superb work of advocacy journalism. It is a saga of rights and wrongs that deserves the attention of everyone." Jim Lehrer, Former Anchor, MacNeil / Lehrer Newshour & Well- known Author. "I cannot think of a better moment for this powerful film, which reinforces the reality of voter suppression, which I think so many more Americans have begun to recognize and understand." Sherrilyn Ifill, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

The movie is free and open to the public.

Please reserve your space by calling YWCA at 618.465.7774.

