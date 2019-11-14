TASTE OF THE TRI COUNTY FUNDRAISER FOR CASA OF JERSEY COUNTY

Thursday, November 14, 2019 5-7 p.m.

Jerseyville Carpet & Furniture Galleries

1672 S. State St., Jerseyville, IL

Jerseyville Carpet & Furniture Galleries & Jersey County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) will again be the host for the annual “Taste of the Tri-County” at Jerseyville Carpet & Furniture Galleries, 1672 South State, Jerseyville, IL on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5-7 pm. Cost is $20 through the end of October and $25 at the door. Advance reservations can be made by mailing a check to CASA, 201 W. Pearl, Jerseyville, IL 62052. Please include the name of the attendees for our advance reservations list at the door. Deadline is Friday, November 1.

All proceeds from this event benefit CASA of Jersey County and are used to recruit, train and support volunteer Advocates. Participants will enjoy an evening of hearty hors d'oeuvre’s provided by local restaurants. In addition, wine and beer will be available for sampling, and guests will enjoy an acoustic evening with Brett Lemarr of LedSled. For the most up to date information, visit their Facebook page: Jerseyville CASA.

CASA in Jersey County is presently advocating for 59 of the 94 children placed in foster care by DCFS through Jersey County Juvenile Court. Last year twenty one local Jersey County CASA Advocates volunteered over 650 hours. Advocates submitted 61 court reports to attorneys and court officials on behalf of 83 children, and attended 171 juvenile court hearings to serve as the child's voice in court. Advocates, who are independent officers of the court, make at a minimum monthly face to face contact with child abuse/neglect victims and their foster parents, in addition to frequent contact with caseworkers, and parents. This past year 50% of our children were below the age of 5 and 83% were age 11 or younger.

It costs Illinois taxpayers an average of $5,698.90 per month to maintain a child in foster care. Children with a CASA Advocate spend an average of 8 months less in foster care, experience 1/3 less moves in foster placement, are 80% less likely to re-enter the foster care system, and have a 98% reduction in instances of re-abuse. Studies have clearly shown that the quality of life for these most at risk children from our community is enhanced and the savings to the taxpayers is reduced when a CASA Advocate is appointed.

The value of CASA and CASA Advocates in a child’s life is clear and we invite residents of our local and surrounding communities to come out for a fun evening. Not only will you support a worthwhile cause, you can also enjoy shopping extended hours at Jerseyville Carpet & Furniture Galleries. Mohawk’s SmartStrand Sorona carpet will be on display and put to the test, with a “License to Spill” Carpet Showdown. Attendees are invited to spill everything from Ketchup and Kool-Aid to wine and coffee on SmartStrand Sorona carpet to see if it will come clean with just water.“There is no other carpet like Mohawk’s SmartStrand with DuPont Sorona,” says Jerrod Capps of Jerseyville Carpet & Furniture Galleries. “We’ve seen Mohawk put this carpet through many challenges. They even installed it in the cage of a Black Rhino at the Birmingham Zoo. After two weeks of abuse, I didn’t believe it would come clean, but it did and it looked like new. "Today’s households are busy,” adds Capps. “People need a carpet they can depend on to be durable and stain resistant. I know that seeing is believing, so I’m holding a “License to Spill” / “Taste Of The Tri-County” event so consumers can experience Mohawk’s SmartStrand Sorona for themselves.” In addition to being extremely durable and stain resistant, it is also environmentally friendly. It is made, in part, with annually renewable plant-based ingredients instead of more limited petroleum based ingredients. Manufacturer representatives from Mohawk, Flexsteel, and LaZboy will also be on hand providing guest information and showcasing the latest styles and design trends in the flooring and furniture Industry. Jerseyville Carpet & Furniture Galleries offers Mohawk’s SmartStrand Sorona in a full range of textures, patterns and colors. They also carry the newest member of the SmartStrand family of products, SmartStrand Silk-- the world’s most luxuriously soft carpet.

For additional information about CASA or this event, contact the CASA office at 498-5571, Ext. 152, email jerseyvillecasa@gtec.com, or visit Jerseyville CASA on Facebook.

About CASA in Jersey County:

Jersey County CASA has been local chapter of the National Court Appointed Special Advocates since 2002. CASA’s primary purpose is to recruit, train and support volunteer advocates from our community so that abused or neglected children, under Jersey County court jurisdiction, have a voice in court and are in safe foster homes where they can thrive and achieve permanence. Jerseyville CASA is a 501©3, not for profit organization and all donations are tax deductable as allowed by law.