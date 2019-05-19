TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS – VIETNAM

ERA -- COMES TO COLLINSVILLE

Are you looking for a different kind of entertainment? You will want to check out the “Tribute to the Troops – Vietnam Era” on Sunday, May 19. “This show has truly been a labor of love and I am very proud of it” said performer, Elizabeth Lakamp. “There are USO shows but nobody that I know of is recognizing the era of our Vietnam veterans”.

Elizabeth Lakamp is originally from Granite City, Illinois and now resides in Troy, Illinois. She is known for her dedication to entertaining those on the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight, performing for retirement facilities and other groups in the metro east and St. Louis. Another unique service that Elizabeth offers – singing telegrams!

The Veterans are near and dear to Elizabeth’s heart. “Their world was changing fast and this show captures a glimpse of the lighter experiences of not just our vets but also the era” said Elizabeth. “With recorded veteran interviews, a few television clips and great music, it's a show everyone can enjoy and learn from. It's interactive, informative, educational and most of all, FUN!”

This show was performed in St. Louis in March with raving reviews. “Why would you go to Branson when you can see a show like this right here” said one attendee. The Tribute to the Troops – Vietnam Era show will take place on Sunday, May 19, at the Collinsville VFW.

The doors open at 4:30 p.m. The field kitchen chow line, and displays will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. Presentation of colors will begin at 7:00 p.m. with the show immediately following.

Tickets are $25/person and will include the chow line (catered dinner) and the show. Tickets can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com or by calling 800-838-3006.

If you have any questions or you are interested in sponsoring the event, feel free to contact Elizabeth directly at 314-313-7746.