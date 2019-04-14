Hubbard Radio St. Louis - owner and operator of New Country 92.3, 106.5 The Arch, KSHE-95, 105.7 The Point and 101 ESPN - proudly announces the return of “World’s Largest Garage Sale” on Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm. Returning to The Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri, shoppers will enjoy a variety of items to choose from ranging from collectibles to furniture to homemade merchandise and more! “World’s Largest Garage Sale” is a fan-favorite event drawing 7,000 participants each year.

Early Bird Admission (7:00 to 7:45 am) is $10 and General Admission is $5 (8:00 am to 1:00 pm). Children 12 and under are free. The event is open to the public and will be held rain or shine.

Vendor registration is NOW open. Spaces are $35 each for either an indoor or an outdoor space and must be purchased in advance. Private, franchise or commercial business owners, trade show exhibitors and other independent sales contractors are not eligible to sell goods or services at the event. Spaces sell out every year, so it is recommended that vendors wishing to participate register early. Indoor spaces are assigned, while outdoor spaces are filled on a first come, first served basis.

Food, beverages and bake sale items are also prohibited, but The Family Arena will have concessions available for participants and attendees.

NOTE: Attendees who purchase large items at the garage sale must take delivery of those items the day of the event! Vendors who do not sell all of their items will be required to take their remaining items with them at the end of the event.

For more information about “World’s Largest Garage Sale”, please visit www.newcountry923.fm.