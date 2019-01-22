106.5 The Arch’s “Stacey & Jonah” will be heading to St. Louis Lambert International Airport at 2:30 pm to deliver IMO'S Pizza & some sweet treats

On Tuesday, January 22nd, 106.5 The Arch’s “Stacey & Jonah” will be heading to St. Louis Lambert International Airport at 2:30 pm to deliver IMO'S Pizza and some sweet treats from Crown Candy Kitchen and The Dapper Doughnut to the hundreds of TSA workers keeping travelers safe through the federal government’s shut-down.

106.5 The Arch - the local, hometown St. Louis station - greatly appreciates the furloughed employees working without pay and want to help. When Afternoon host Cassiday suggested delivering pizza to the TSA, Stacey and Jonah jumped at the chance to be a part of the effort.

According to Morning Show hosts Stacey & Jonah, “These are members of our community who have bills, kids, and families. They need help now. We know pizza and treats won’t solve the problem, but we want them to know we care about them and appreciate all of their hard work.”

A special 106.5 The Arch “thank you” goes out to the local St. Louis restaurants Crown Candy Kitchen, IMO’S Pizza and The Dapper Donut for donating the goodies to be shared with the TSA workers.

For more information about Stacey & Jonah’s effort to feed the furloughed TSA workers, contact Program Director Scott Roddy at 314-983-6000 or sroddy@hubbardradio.com, or visit www.1065thearch.com.