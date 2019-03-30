106.5 The Arch Presents the Second Chance Prom!

Voting is open NOW for the most popular theme!

ST. LOUIS – It was the pinnacle of your high school experience. The outfit. Your date (or maybe you went stag). Dinner with friends. The after party. It was Senior Prom!

106.5 The Arch is hosting their first-ever Second Chance Prom! Get all dolled up, grab your hot date and group of friends and meet us at The Foundry Art Center on March 30, 2019 for a night of dancing, games and prizes, and spiked punch (for those who are of legal drinking age now) and a chance to relive your glory days ... and find out where everyone went to high school!

Your ticket includes: appetizers and liquid refreshments, a photo booth to capture your memories, a LIVE DJ spinning your favorite tunes, prizes and giveaways, and the chance to meet your favorite 106.5 The Arch personalities!

The Foundry Art Centre will be the enchanted venue where you can relive your best memories from 7:00 until 10:30 pm, conveniently located in Historic St. Charles, Missouri at 520 N Main Center, St Charles, MO 63301.

Vote NOW for your favorite theme – choices include “Under the Sea”, “80’s Throwback”, “Night in Paris” and “Hollywood Red Carpet”. Listeners have until Friday, January 18th to vote at https://www.1065thearch.com/second-chance-prom/#second-chance-prom-voting, and the winning theme will be announced on Monday, January 21st to allow party-goers to coordinate their complete Prom look with their posse.

General Admission tickets are currently on sale for $15 via EventSTL.com at https://eventsstl.com/e/prom.

For more information, please visit www.1065thearch.com or listen daily to 106.5 The Arch on the FM dial.

About Hubbard Broadcasting, Inc.

Started in 1923, Hubbard Broadcasting, Inc. is an American television and radio broadcasting corporation based in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota that was started by Stanley E. Hubbard. Hubbard Broadcasting now operates 21 radio stations as well as twelve television stations in Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Utah, and the District of Columbia.

In addition to radio and television broadcast stations, other Hubbard Broadcasting companies include the satellite and cable networks ReelzChannel (launched in 2006) and Ovation TV, F&F Productions and the Hubbard Radio Network, which is used to distribute KSTP-AM's local talk shows to subscribing radio stations in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

Hubbard Broadcasting is a family-run and operated business. In the past 10 years, Hubbard radio stations have been awarded multiple NAB Marconi Awards, NAB Crystal Awards, NABEF Service to America Awards and AWM Gracie Awards.