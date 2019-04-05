15th Annual L&C Student Art Exhibit to Run April 5-26

GODFREY – L&C’s 2019 Student Art Exhibit will run April 5-26, with an opening reception on Friday, April 5, from 5-7 p.m.

The juried exhibit typically features 100-150 pieces, and many will be available for sale.

“The annual student exhibit is always a great event and represents the culmination of much hard work by our students over the course of an academic year,” said L&C Art Program Coordinator Chris Brennan. “All members of the community are encouraged to come and enjoy the art submitted by our talented students.”

Awards, including Best in Show, Second Place, Third Place and three Honorable Mentions, will be presented at the opening reception. Special Merit Awards vary from year to year.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Gallery hours will run 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays throughout the exhibition.

For more information on the exhibit or L&C’s Associate in Fine Arts program, visit www.lc.edu/program/AFAart or contact Program Coordinator Chris Brennan at (618) 468-4669 or cbrennan@lc.edu.

Caption: Honors College student Katherine Schoeberle placed third for her oil painting, "Drapery Study #6," during L&C’s 2018 Student Art Exhibit.