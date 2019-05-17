16th Annual I Love Movies Trivia Night

× Expand c c

Cost (if pre-registering) is $20 per person/$160 per table of 8. Admission at the door is $25 per person/$200 per table, if space is available. Pre-registration is highly recommended.

The event will consist of 10 rounds of movie-related trivia and prize baskets and supreme bragging rights will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and last places.

There will be plenty of door prizes, a movie-themed silent auction, and 50/50 raffle. A sheet of 10 mulligans will be on sale for $25 before the start of Round 1. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages, liquor, and food.

Beer, wine, and soda will be available for a modest donation. Complimentary water and popcorn are provided.

All proceeds support Cinema St. Louis, presenter of the St. Louis International Film Festival, and its mission of promoting the best in international, documentary, and American independent cinema.