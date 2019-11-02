17th Annual Praying Women Conference

Millennium Temple COGIC 401 Blair St., Alton, Illinois 62002

The 17th Annual Praying Women Conference  will be  Saturday, November 2, 2019. from 9 – 2:oo p.m. on   Continental Breakfast begins at 8:30  at the Millenium Temple Church located at 301 Blair St. in Alton. Praying Women Conference was introduced to the Alton Area in November of 2002 by Minister Joyce Elliott.  

 2019 Conference theme is “Walking In Faith”  with workshops entitled  “OH God It Hurts” –Presenter, Evangelist Glinder Walker  from Women of Worth Ministries in  Bettendorf, IA    “Walk Of Purpose’ – Presenter  AJ French  from Gift of Voice Ministries   “Not By Sight”–Presenter Pastor Melissa Thomas of New Creation Ministry and  “Walking, But I’m Still Single” Presenter, Minister Elliott., Founder of ACHAMPS’ Ministry   Shelly Harvey will give a  Walking In Faith Testimony and there will be guest Praise Dancers, Singers and  Authors.

This conference  is open to women of all ages and denominations who are destined to make it through all of the hardships of life,  Elliott states, “We pray, praise and worship God, share our testimonies and participate in workshops designed to Equip, Encourage, and Empower women to inhale God's Restorative Presence through  Self Acceptance,  Repentence,  Praise, Prayer, and use of Power!   This helps us to become  more effective vessels of God in the home, workplace, community, and the church.”    The conference also serves as venue for introduction of Christian Authors and Entrepreneurs.   Women make declaration to……Humble  themselves, Be  more Submissive to the Holy Spirit   Believing God will exalt us in due time, We cast all our cares upon him for he careth for us.   As women of  God , we vow to be sober and vigilant because the Adversary,  the devil as a roaring  lion  walketh  about  seeking whom he may devour.     (Based upon 1Peter 5: 6-8).   Registration is $20.00 which includes Continental  Breakfast, Lunch and conference Packet. Download registration form on Facebook or Register by calling 462-7015.

