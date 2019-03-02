18th Annual Akron Orchid Show

× Expand Dave Miller Orchids galore at the Akron Orchid Show

The 18th Annual Spring Orchid Show presented by the Greater Akron Orchid Society. Saturday March 2, 2019 10am to 5pm and Sunday March 3, 2019 11am to 4pm. There will be vendors from multiple states with orchids to purchase, beautiful orchid displays, and lots of information and supplies for growing orchids. FREE ADMISSION and PARKING. Open to all ages. Donzell's Flower & Garden Center, 937 E. Waterloo Rd, Akron 44306. Contact Dave 330-307-7189 or gaos@thegaos.com or www.thegaos.com for more show information.