18th Annual Akron Orchid Show

to Google Calendar - 18th Annual Akron Orchid Show - 2019-03-02 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 18th Annual Akron Orchid Show - 2019-03-02 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 18th Annual Akron Orchid Show - 2019-03-02 11:00:00 iCalendar - 18th Annual Akron Orchid Show - 2019-03-02 11:00:00

Donzell's Flower & Garden Center 937 E. Waterloo Rd, Akron, Ohio 44306

The 18th Annual Spring Orchid Show presented by the Greater Akron Orchid Society. Saturday March 2, 2019 10am to 5pm and Sunday March 3, 2019 11am to 4pm. There will be vendors from multiple states with orchids to purchase, beautiful orchid displays, and lots of information and supplies for growing orchids. FREE ADMISSION and PARKING. Open to all ages. Donzell's Flower & Garden Center, 937 E. Waterloo Rd, Akron 44306. Contact Dave 330-307-7189 or gaos@thegaos.com or www.thegaos.com for more show information.

Info
Donzell's Flower & Garden Center 937 E. Waterloo Rd, Akron, Ohio 44306 View Map
Exhibit, Home & Garden
330-307-7189
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 18th Annual Akron Orchid Show - 2019-03-02 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 18th Annual Akron Orchid Show - 2019-03-02 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 18th Annual Akron Orchid Show - 2019-03-02 11:00:00 iCalendar - 18th Annual Akron Orchid Show - 2019-03-02 11:00:00