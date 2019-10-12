1964 Class of St. Patrick’s of East St. Louis to hold Reunion

The Class of 1964 of St. Patrick’s Grade School in East St. Louis, IL will be holding a reunion for the 1964 classmates at Our Lady of Snows Shrine on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 6:30 – 9:30 PM.

Cost is $60.00 for a couple and $40 for singles.

A Historical Memory Book of the Parish will also be available for anyone interested at $35.00 per copy.

Please contact Committee Chairman, Bill Yakstis at byakstis@att.net or 314-600-5741 for more details.