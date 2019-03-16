1980s Murder Mystery Dinner

Join us for the first annual Murder Mystery dinner at Firemen's Hall in Collinsville hosted by the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce.

Be prepared, someone is going to die! It is up to you and your table to determine who the murderer is! Come dressed in your 80's attire, enjoy a fantastic dinner buffet (catered by Cygan & Delaney), buy your 50/50 tickets, check out the items up for bid, and of course enjoy a 2 hour Murder Mystery show (presented by the Murder Mystery Co.).

Doors open at 5:30pm. Every ticket will receive a Murder Mystery Cup for unlimited soda and draft beer.

This is the only TMSM Chamber of Commerce fundraiser of the year. A portion of the proceeds will go directly to our 501-C3 scholarship fund!