On Saturday, March 30, 2019, Madison County Catholic Charities is holding its 19th Annual “Help on the Move” Fundraiser at Bluff City Grill in Alton. With help from community based food donations from generous supporters such as Schnuck’s, Target, Sav-A-Lot, Panera Bread, Operation Food Search and the St. Louis Food Bank, Catholic Charities takes their Mobile Food Pantry truck to small towns monthly to serve rural families who are barely getting by when it comes to putting food on their tables. The program serves communities in Madison, Jersey, Calhoun and Bond counties.

Denise Brown, Area Director of Madison County Catholic Charities, says “We work together with local churches or service organizations in these small towns to gather volunteers to help us register and distribute food boxes to approximately 30-40 families each month who struggle with food insecurity.”

Madison County Catholic Charities started their Mobile Food Pantry program in 2013 after securing a grant from Catholic Charities USA to purchase a refrigerated truck. When Board member, Tim Palermo stepped up to volunteer as a driver for the operation, the program was off and running and hasn’t slowed down since. Since the program’s inception, Tim tragically passed away from cancer, however his memory lives on. Shortly thereafter the Mobile Food Pantry truck was emblazoned with the name “The Big Palermo” on its side as a tribute to Tim in recognition of his years of service to Catholic Charities and his undying generous spirit.

Steven Roach, Executive Director of Catholic Charities, said, “Since this program started it has served thousands of people who have struggled to put food on their families’ tables. Rural hunger is most often unreported yet we find that many people living in small communities all around us are suffering in silence. Many have fallen on hard times due to unemployment, disabilities or no access to transportation or food resources. These families are served with dignity and respect regardless of their circumstances. We try to bring hope to these families in a non-judgmental way. Catholic Charities serves people regardless of their religious denomination. There is a need to provide relief in rural communities far greater than most people realize and we are determined to seek these families out.”

The Alton office of Catholic Charities also houses the “Guardian Angel Food Pantry” which is open M-W-F, 9:00 am to 12:00 pm each week that serves the surrounding communities with food staples for each family that comes in on a monthly basis. Other programs and services offered by Madison County Catholic Charities in its Alton and Granite City offices include: individual and family counseling, rent & utility assistance, pro bono legal services, MedAssist and Faith in Action. Catholic Charities has been providing services in Madison County since 1941 and recently relocated its Granite City office to the former United Way building located at 1821 Edison Avenue.

During the fundraiser, two honorees will be recognized for their outstanding community service in Madison County. Jan Manns, the long-time Community Services Supervisor for Catholic Charities will be honored with the Father Jack Quilligan Award for her dedicated and selfless contributions over her 25-year tenure with the agency. Her commitment to Catholic Charities continues even after her retirement in July, 2018. Jan’s enthusiasm to raise awareness for all of the services and programs offered to the less fortunate by Catholic Charites is unwavering and she embodies the mission of Catholic Charities to bring the love and mercy of Jesus to those who are suffering.

This year’s recipient of the Mary Alyce Beardslee Award is Judy Whitaker, the longtime City Clerk for Granite City. Judy has dedicated her life to serving her community in a variety of capacities. She has improved the quality of life for citizens through her work at City Hall over the last 25 years including re-establishing the Neighborhood Watch Program over the entire city. Judy has also served on the Madison County Humane Society, the Madison County Police Association and as the Chairman of the annual Santa’s Holiday Avenue Parade since 1996.

The benefit will be held from 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm Saturday, March 30, 2019 upstairs at the Bluff City Grill at 424 E. Broadway, Alton, IL.

Dinner tickets are available for $40 per person and includes dinner, beer, wine, soda and dancing. Music will be provided by a local favorite, The Owlz Band. As usual, raffle tickets can also be purchased for $25 each or three for $50 for a chance to win $10,000, or one of two large flat screen televisions being offered. You don’t need to be present to win and raffle tickets will also be sold during the event.

For more information, call 462-0634 and ask for Jackie Tucker or visit cc.dio.org and click on Help On The Move.