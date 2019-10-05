FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

1st MidAmerica to Hold Free Shred Day

Bethalto, Illinois—Tuesday, September 24, 2019— 1st MidAmerica Credit Union will be hosting a free shred event on Saturday, October 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Jerseyville branch, located at 300 W. County Road in Jerseyville.

Bring your personal, sensitive documents and securely dispose of them at this free event.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that currently serves more than 68,000 members through 12 branches in Illinois and Missouri, with a mission of exceeding member expectations. Membership is open to residents of 30 counties in central Illinois and one county in western Missouri. For more information about 1st MidAmerica Credit Union visit www.1stMidAmerica.org.