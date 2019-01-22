Come Join the Wildey Theatre for a $2 Showing of "Rio Bravo"!

A small-town sheriff in the American West enlists the help of a cripple, a drunk, and a young gunfighter in his efforts to hold in jail the brother of the local bad guy.

Tickets are only available 1 hour before show time on day of the show. Cash and Check only for ticket sales.

Debit and Credit Cards are accepted at concessions.

All Seats are general admission.

2h, 21m

