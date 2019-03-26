2019 Annual Fundraiser Dinner with CNN's Fareed Zakaria
The Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities Foundation is proud to present CNN's Fareed Zakaria as the speaker for our 2019 Annual Fundraiser Dinner.
Zakaria hosts Fareed Zakaria GPS (Global Public Square) for CNN Worldwide and is a columnist for The Washington Post, a contributing editor for The Atlantic, and a bestselling author.
Time: Program begins at 6:30 p.m.; Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Venue: The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL 62035
Tickets: $200/person
Sponsorship opportunities available.
If interested, contact skeener@lc.edu.