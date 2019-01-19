2019 Loop Ice Carnival

× Expand http://www.visittheloop.com On Facebook @TheDelmarloop On Instagram @DelmarLoop On the Web www.visittheloop.com

It’s January. It’s winter. It’s cold. But January is no match for The Delmar Loop. The Loop is one of St. Louis’ truly great neighborhoods, and The Loop knows how to celebrate. So come salute Old Man Winter at the annual Delmar Loop Ice Carnival!

The 2019 Ice Carnival is packed with new twists and old favorites. Bring the kids during the day, and then get a sitter because you’ll want to stick around when the sun goes down.

The Carnival kicks off on Friday night with the legendary Snow Ball atop the Moonrise Hotel. This one-of-a-kind party features ice carvings, arctic-inspired cocktails, fashion, and music, and of course the Redbull Roof Top Skate Park—St. Louis’ only roof top skate park, courtesy of Skate Church. Entry to the Snow Ball is just $5, or you can donate a canned good and come on up!

The Ice Carnival hits its full stride Saturday and Sunday from 11:00am to 5:00pm throughout The Loop, with cool things to do for the whole family. Breathtaking ice sculptures will adorn The Loop, keeping watch over activities that offer something for everyone. Join us to celebrate winter at The 2019 Delmar Loop Ice Carnival!

50 amazing Ice Sculptures by Ice Visions throughout The Loop