2019 MCHS Speakers Series: The Story of New Philadelphia and Free Frank

The Madison County Historical Society, in partnership with the Hayner Genealogy and Local History Library of Alton, will host Gerald A. McWorter and his wife, Kate Williams-McWorter, authors of a new book on the town of New Philadelphia, Illinois. The McWorters will speak at the Hayner Library at 401 State Street in Alton on Saturday, June 29 at 10 a.m. and for MCHS on Sunday, June 30 at 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the Immanuel United Methodist Church at 800 N. Main Street in Edwardsville.

New Philadelphia, located in Pike County, about 20 miles east of Hannibal, Missouri, was the first known town in the United States to be founded and platted by an African-American. The abolitionist town was platted in 1836 by Frank McWorter, a former slave from Kentucky who bought his way out of slavery. Then, over a period of many years, he purchased 16 members of his family, beginning with his pregnant wife, and brought them North to freedom. Located only 20 miles from a slave-holding state, New Philadelphia was a regular stop on the Underground Railroad. The story of Frank McWorter is both fascinating and inspiring. Although little remains of the town today, the site is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Gerald McWorter is the great-great grandson of Frank McWorter who was also known as Free Frank. Gerald is a professor emeritus at the University of Illinois. Kate Williams-McWorter is an associate professor at the University of Illinois. The authors will sign copies of their book following the presentation.

Programs in the MCHS Speakers Series are free and open to the public. Regular hours at the Madison County Archival Library are Wed – Fri, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sun, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. The Madison County Historical Museum is currently closed for renovations. For additional information, call 618-656-1294.