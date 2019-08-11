2019 MCHS Speakers Series: The Wood River Massacre

Madison County Museum Superintendent Jon Parkin will provide a program on the Wood River Massacre for MCHS Speaker Series on Sunday, August 11 at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Immanuel United Methodist Church at 800 N. Main Street in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Numerous versions of this story have been told over the years but all seem to agree that on July 10, 1814, a woman and six children were killed by Native Americans near the Wood River in Madison County, Illinois. Superintendent Parkin will provide a fresh look at the tragedy which occurred during the last part of the War of 1812.

Before coming to the Madison County Historical Museum, Parkin was an award-winning educator at Edwardsville High School. He has a special interest in the time period when the Wood River Massacre occurred and will place the event within the context of the War of 1812. For many years Parkin has done re-enactments as a soldier in the War of 1812.

Programs in the MCHS Speakers Series are free and open to the public. Regular hours at the Madison County Archival Library are Wed – Fri, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sun, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. The Madison County Historical Museum building is currently closed for renovations, but exhibits can be found at the Madison County Courthouse and Administration Building.

For additional information, call 618-656-1294.