2019 MCHS Speakers Series: Traditions from Home

The next Madison County Historical Society’s Speakers Series will feature Marvin Moehle of Granite City and his program.” Eastern European Immigrants of Madison County: Traditions from Home.” There will also be an exhibit from Moehle’s collections to illustrate the program. The event will be held on June 9 at 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall on the lower level of Immanuel United Methodist Church at 800 N. Main Street in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Moehle is the grandson of Macedonian immigrants who played a major role in his life. They taught him the native language, traditions, folklore, and the village culture of his ancestors. As a child, he took an interest in ethnography, preserving the traditions, stories, and culture of the people in his Lincoln Place neighborhood in Granite City. While still in school he began recording the stories of early immigrants in his neighborhood and collecting traditional folk clothing and other items immigrants brought with them to the New World.

Moehle owns one of the largest private collections of folk clothing in the United States and Canada. He has often exhibited his collections and has given programs related to the collections for organizations, universities, and museums. The costumes he will bring to the presentation include typical work clothes, festival costumes, and mourning clothes that represent traditional Christian and Muslim costumes of Macedonia, Croatia, and Roma cultures. Most are village costumes from the late 1800s and early 1900s. He invites visitors to come early to watch and ask questions as he sets up a display representing a portion of his collection.

Programs in the MCHS Speakers Series are free and open to the public. Regular hours at the Madison County Archival Library are Wed – Fri, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sun, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. The Madison County Historical Museum is currently closed for renovations.

For additional information, call 618-656-1294.