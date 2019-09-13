The MOSAICS Fine Art Festival Board of Directors will be celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the MOSAICS Festival, which takes place the weekend of September 13-15, 2019 along several blocks of North Main Street in Historic St. Charles, Missouri.

This year, the Festival event takes place during the 250th Sestercentennial of the City of Saint Charles’ founding. The MOSAICS Fine Art Festival partnered with the St. Charles Convention Center and Embassy Suites Hotel by Hilton to sponsor one of the Seaman street sculptures, and the Children’s Village will feature a “Flat Lewis & Clark” activity for children and adults alike.

The annual FREE Arts Festival is a popular family-friendly weekend event, with activities for everyone including fantastic art, great entertainment and the opportunity for children to create their own artwork.

The 2019 MOSAICS Fine Art Festival runs from 4:00 to 9:00 pm on Friday, September 13th; 11:00 am to 9:00 pm on Saturday, September 14th; and 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on Sunday, September 15th. The three-day festival includes:

Approximately 90 juried artists from across the state, region and country will exhibit, discuss, and sell artwork. Artists from more than 15 states will be present. Paintings, sculptures, photography, glass, jewelry, metal and woodworking are just a sample of the 16 media represented. Five thousand dollars in cash prizes is awarded to participating artists.

The H. Robert Pank Memorial Entertainment Pavilion will showcase a variety of performing artists from across the region offering traditional favorites and original music throughout the weekend’s festivities. St. Louis/St. Charles Women’s Journal is this year’s sponsor.

The Children’s Village tent is located on the 400 block of North Main Street in Historic St. Charles. This area will provide Hands-On Art experiences for children ages 14 and younger. Children will work with instructors to create their own unique memento of the Festival. Art instruction will be led by community arts organization Art Unleashed (www.ArtUnleashed.org) and the Academy of the Sacred Heart has sponsored the area this year.

Art Shop for Kids – At this special gallery – sponsored by Missouri Life Magazine - children are encouraged to purchase professional art donated by participating artists at a nominal fee, fostering art appreciation among the kids 14 years and younger.

New this year is the Joyce Rosen Founder’s Scholarship High School Student Art Display, a special gallery with high school students work on display during the Festival. Scholarships will be selected and presented in memory of Board Member Joyce Rosen, the original Festival Founder and a longtime supporter, inspiration and catalyst for artists, arts organizations, venues and events across the St. Louis area.

Blank Canvas Studios (www.blankcanvasstudios.org) and Preferred Family Healthcare’s A.R.T.C. Program (Achieving Recovery Through Creativity - www.pfh.org) are partnering again with the MOSAICS committee for the 2019 Festival event, and both community organizations will participate with artist displays.

Mentor Me Exhibition Mentor Me is a program recognizing regional art teachers, students and school districts for their arts programming and the exhibition includes artwork from both students and their teachers. The Governor of Missouri has supported and recognized the Mentor Me program for the past 22 years, and participating students and teachers all receive a Certificate of Participation. The Mentor Me Exhibition will be located at the Foundry Art Centre during the Festival weekend (www.foundryartcentre.org).

The MOSAICS Fine Art Festival brings art appreciation, enjoyment, awareness and education, free-of-charge, to the Saint Charles and St. Louis region. Festival participants will have the opportunity to interact directly with artists and provides a safe, fun, weekend event for the entire family.

The 2019 Festival is supported with generous grants from the following organizations – Arts & Culture Commission of the City of St. Charles, The City of St. Charles, Missouri Arts Council, and the St. Louis Community Foundation’s annualGiveSTLDay.org initiative.

For additional details regarding the 2019 MOSAICS Fine Art Festival, please call 314-482-5476 or visit www.stcharlesmosaics.org.