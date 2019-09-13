St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness (SLOCA) is inviting St. Louisans to support the upcoming events and activities planned to observe National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in September 2019,

SLOCA has planned a fun-filled evening, as the Cardinals take on the Brewers at the 2019 Ovarian Cancer Awareness Night at the Ballpark, taking place at 7:15 pm on Friday, September 13th at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

“Ovarian Cancer Awareness Night at the Ballpark” is an annual event that was started in 2003 by St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness' founder, the late Christina Carr.

This year's tickets are in the Lower Right Field Box level. Not only will the organization be 500 strong in the stands, but as in years past, the ceremonial first pitch will be thrown out by a SLOCA representative.

Tickets are $35 each and include a free hot dog and soft drink (these tickets are a deal, with a face value of $63 each!) Tickets may be purchased online at the SLOCA website - sloca.org/baseball.

Survivors of ovarian cancer are entitled to a free ticket by contacting St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness at 314-966-7562. Parties interested in bringing a large group should also contact the SLOCA office to coordinate their purchase.

The St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness mission statement reflects a commitment to impact ovarian cancer survivorship by promoting awareness of early warning signs and standard of care, funding ovarian cancer research, and supporting survivors.

Commenting on the “Ovarian Cancer Awareness Night at the Ballpark” event, SLOCA Executive Director Susan Robben notes, “We need to spread the word about the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer. It is the deadliest of all gynecologic cancers, mainly because there is no diagnostic test for it.”

She continues, “Approximately 22,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with the disease each year, and about 14,000 women die from it annually. Most often, ovarian cancer is in its advanced stages when diagnosed, usually at Stage 3 or 4. We want women and their doctors to begin recognizing the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer earlier.”

Robben adds, “It is crucial that we get the word out to save the lives of women throughout the St. Louis community. That is why all of the events and activities surrounding National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month – including the Ovarian Cancer Awareness Night at the Ballpark – are so important for the women in our area.”

Additional information about the upcoming National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month events and activities, and the St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness organization, is available online at sloca.org or by calling 314-966-7562.