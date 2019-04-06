2019 Taste of Edwardsville

Saturday, April 6, 7 pm

Leclaire Room

600 Troy Rd.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 468-3270

The Edwardsville Neighbors presents the 2019 Taste of Edwardsville, a sampling of premiere food and drink to benefit local families in need.

A total of 18 local businesses will showcase their best bites at this popular event.

Tickets include unlimited food, beer, wine and soda throughout the night. Guests will also enjoy sounds from Well Hungarians at 8 p.m.

General tickets on sale March 6 at 9 a.m.

Participating restaurants include: 1818 ChopHouse, 222 Artisan Bakery, Annie's Frozen Custard, Bella Milano, Big Daddy's, Catrina's, Chava's, Cleveland-Heath, Edison's, Foundry, Mike Shannon's, Peel, Primo's Italian Garage, Source Juicery, Taqueria Z, Teaspoons Café, Wang Gang , and Wooden Nickel.

$125 admission fee, includes unlimited food and drink.