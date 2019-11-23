Ss. PETER & PAUL OLD CATHEDRAL

OLD FASHIONED CHRISTMAS BAZAAR

Come one, come all to the 20th Annual Christmas Bazaar being held on Saturday November 23rd in the Alumni Hall Gymnasium from 9AM to 6PM, located at 717 State Street, Alton, IL. All proceeds will benefit Ss. Peter & Paul Parish.

This One Day Event will feature our ever popular Basket Raffle, Silent Auction items, the Altar Society Bake Shop, and several vendors sure to please your taste buds, while giving you the opportunity to start your Christmas shopping!

Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase. The breakfast menu will give you the option of homemade Biscuits & Gravy, Scrambled Eggs, or Sausage Biscuits. Our lunch options consist of Soups, Yip Yips (aka Sloppy Joes), and Hot Dogs. Enjoy both breakfast and lunch while staying in one place!

Some of the Silent Auction items you will get to bid on include:

One week stay in a Florida Condominium located in South Palm Beach

One Homemade Dessert per Month for One Year

A Wine Tasting Party

Handmade Quilt

Many of your favorite vendors will be returning this year for your shopping pleasure. They include:

Flowers by Sheila Halger

Cope Soaps

Twigs – Rosina’s African Handmade Jewelry

Main Street Methodist – Delicious candies and assorted jams

Kay Guccione Painted Bricks

Wood & Wire Scultures by Deb Shultis

Scrumptious Fruit Cake by Martha Brockus & Sisters

Painting and Knitting by Jean Conoyer

Mobee Lotion Bars

Unicorn Art & Ornamentals

Randy Hausman’s Walking Sticks, Stationary & Cards

And more too numerous to mention!

Christmas items in “Christmas Attic” will have beautiful Christmas décor available for purchase. Hourly 50/50 drawings throughout the day, and a chance to win $1000 in cash (drawing will take place at the end of the bazaar). Bunkhouse Joe Coffee will make a return to our bazaar, as well as our ever popular Kettle Corn!

We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, November 23rd at Ss. Peter & Paul Christmas Bazaar!