21st Annual Dead of Winter Festival

Saturday, February 9, 10 am to 4 pm

Mineral Springs Mall

301 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 465-3200

Join American Hauntings for the 21st annual Dead of Winter event! Celebrate winter ghosts, hauntings, and the macabre at the mysterious Mineral Springs Hotel in Alton, Illinois -- one of the most haunted locations in the state -- and be chilled by presentations on ghosts, hauntings, spirited locations and much more! Hear from and meet authors and speakers on strange phenomena, network with other ghost enthusiasts from all over the Midwest, browse vendor tables and sign up to win raffle prizes, such as books, collectibles or tickets to the 2019 Haunted America Conference!

Admission to the daytime event is FREE, with a canned or non-perishable item to benefit local food banks in the area. Sign up early to pick up your tickets for the after-hours presentation, "Dinner with the Devil," hosted by Troy Taylor or the late-night ghost hunts of the famously haunted Mineral Springs Hotel or the eerie First Unitarian Church! It’s going to be THE supernatural weekend of the winter. Come to Mineral Springs for a haunted day of fun and to help out a worthy cause!