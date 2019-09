KC-135 air refueling tanker to highlight: Airport’s 25th Annual Open House

To Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of St. Louis Regional Airport’s annual open house, the local EAA Chapter has worked with the Illinois Air National Guard to bring one of the world-famous KC-135 Stratotankers to the event. These 4-engine carrier planes refuel the United States Air Force in midair.

The Stratotanker is made by Boeing and used by the 126th Air National Guard unit at Scott Air Force Base. It will be on the ground throughout the open house so area residents can get a close up look at this unique aircraft.

This year’s Open House will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. The Riverbend community will once again unite for a wide range of family-friendly activities on the airport grounds. Admission is free and so is parking.

Activities this year include:

Fly In – coordinated by the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 864 – Besides the KC-135, the event will feature Cessna, Beechcraft, and Piper aircraft, ultra-lights, helicopters and even some historic planes. Visitors can walk through and view all the planes that just Fly In for the day to view the car show as well.

MDA Car Make-A-Muscle Car and Bike Show – hosted by the Southern Illinois Camaro Club to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association – feel hot rods, antique automobiles, custom cars, motorcycles, the High Roller classic monster truck and of course, Camaros! Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the first 150 paying entrants get a t-shirt and goody bag. Judging starts at 11 a.m. with awards presented at 3 p.m.

Radio Controlled Exhibition – coordinated by the East Side RC Club – featuring acrobatics and exploits from a large selection of radio-controlled aircraft and drones. The group shares the latest technology as well as some history on drones that is always enjoyed by grownups and kids alike.

Food and Activity Booths – for a variety of non-profits and local clubs – including the EAA club BBQ, Cake Pop-a-Go-Go, Kettle Corn and more. Family-friendly games, like a baseball pitch will be available for the kids. New to this year’s event, the Victory Vixens will be strolling the grounds in classic attire to pose for photos with the planes and the viewers.

Sunday Kids Day

On Sunday, August 25, 2019, the cars will be gone but area youth can take free airplane rides sponsored by the EAA Chapter 864 Young Eagles. Horses from the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary in Alhambra, Illinois will be on-site for viewing and petting to entertain the kids. Families and spectators are encouraged to enjoy an early lunch on the patio of the High Flyers Grill to watch the all the recreational planes taking off and landing.