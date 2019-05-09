26th Annual Circle of Care
Lewis & Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, Illinois 62035
You are cordially invited to the 26th Annual Circle of Care in honor of Chief Judge David Hylla and Mrs. Anita Hylla on Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:30 p.m. Cocktails
6:30 p.m. Dinner
7:15 p.m. Program
$75 per person
Business Casual and Cocktail Attire
RSVP by April 29, 2019
An evening sponsored by: Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, Gori Julian, Cope Plastics, Helmkamp Construction and Simmons Hanly Conroy
