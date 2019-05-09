You are cordially invited to the 26th Annual Circle of Care in honor of Chief Judge David Hylla and Mrs. Anita Hylla on Thursday, May 9, 2019

5:30 p.m. Cocktails

6:30 p.m. Dinner

7:15 p.m. Program

Lewis and Clark Community College-The Commons

5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL 62035

$75 per person

Business Casual and Cocktail Attire

RSVP by April 29, 2019

An evening sponsored by: Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, Gori Julian, Cope Plastics, Helmkamp Construction and Simmons Hanly Conroy