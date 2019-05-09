26th Annual Circle of Care

Lewis & Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, Illinois 62035

You are cordially invited to the 26th Annual Circle of Care in honor of Chief Judge David Hylla and Mrs. Anita Hylla on Thursday, May 9, 2019

5:30 p.m. Cocktails

6:30 p.m. Dinner

7:15 p.m. Program

$75 per person

Business Casual and Cocktail Attire

RSVP by April 29, 2019

An evening sponsored by: Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, Gori Julian, Cope Plastics, Helmkamp Construction and Simmons Hanly Conroy

Lewis & Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, Illinois 62035 View Map
618-463-5946
