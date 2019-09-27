SWIC Golf Classic to raise money for student scholarships

Take a swing to benefit Southwestern Illinois College student scholarships at the 27th Annual Golf Classic Friday, Sept. 27 at The Orchards Golf Club, 1499 Golf Course Drive, Belleville.

Registration and practice for the 18-hole, four-person scramble begins at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon.

The cost to play is $95 per person or $380 per four-person team, a portion of which is tax deductible, and includes green fee and cart, range balls, lunch, dinner and drinks.

All proceeds support SWIC Athletics. There are also numerous opportunities for hole sponsorship.

For more information, call 866-942-SWIC (7942), ext. 5271.

To register or donate online visit thankyou.swic.edu.